“ICINGTONS uses Boutir’s platform to sell handcrafting tools, they can finish their entire process on one device, from taking picture of the product, editing photo to uploading the products.”
Clare, Sugar art
for decorative toppers
Handcrafter uses tablet to
manage online selling platform
The graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Clare, after working in an Australian wholesale cupcake shop, returned to Hong Kong.
She realized that Hong Kong lacks the supply of decorative toppings, so she set up her business with sugar art and founded ICINGTONS.
They insist in using non-toxic materials and 100% handmade. The motto has been drawing attention of customers across the globe.
Some supportive customers urge Team ICINGTONS to provide an online platform, so that they could view ICINGTONS creations at ease.
Clare, the founder of ICINGTONS told that sometimes the orders are overwhelmed and the team is too busy to manage various online platforms.
Now ICINGTONS adopts Boutir, which allows them to set up an online shop and provide Paypal payment gateway with her iPad.
They could avoid the complicated procedures with other platforms and save a lot of time.
Meeting the increasing demand of handcraft tools in Hong Kong
“DIY handcrafting is getting more and more popular in the city, so we start to import some tools for our customers to start creating their sugar art piece.
It’s very easy to use, even beginners could manage to make it.”
ICINGTONS uses Boutir’s platform to sell handcrafting tools, they can finish their entire process on one device, from taking picture of the product, editing photo to uploading the products.
This makes operating an online shop very easy.
About ICINGTONS
ICINGTONS uses non-toxic materials (fondant) to handcraft decorative toppers for cakes, cupcakes and all occasions or standalone display.
Other than their fabulous design collection, they also custom make for clients.
They work very closely with their customers on drafting, production and perfecting the product.
ICINGTONS also handle delivery on their own instead of using delivery service of logistics company, to make sure their customers knows how to take care of the little ones.