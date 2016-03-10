Boutir - Manage your online business on fingertips

A mobile-commerce platform that allows anyone to easily sell and shop online through mobile

Boutir online shops are built with responsive technology! They show nicely on desktop, tablet and mobile.
ICINGTONS
icingtons.boutir.com
Sugar art for decorative toppers
A perfect cake demands the perfect topper. Choose from many themes including floral, graduation, baby shower, sports, anniversary...
MIDOTI
midoti.boutir.com
Special handcraft accessory
Sharon quitted her full time job and starts her own business in design & craft and founded Midoti...
Collection

Published on 10 Mar, 2016

My Bag

98 Products / 9 selected sellers
Published on 09 Aug, 2016

Sport up for The Olympic

35 Products
Published on 15 Feb, 2016

Phone case

102 Products / 13 selected sellers
Payment Methods
Boutir is currently using PayPal as the secure online payment gateway, accepting VISA / MASTER credit card and PayPal payment. Furthermore, Boutir also accepts ATM / Bank Transfer. Buyer uploads the Bank Transfer Receipt through Boutir system, seller would be notified immediately and would arrange product delivery after verification
Delivery Methods
Seller can set the cost for different delivery options. Buyers will pay according to the selected option
Monthly Plan & Online Transaction Fee
Seller can choose free or different monthly subscription plan depending on the usage. For each online transaction, PayPal charges seller 3.9% + HKD2.35.
Delivery Cost
Boutir system would include delivery cost based on buyer selected option in the total cost, settled by buyer.
Awards

AngelHack Hong Kong Fall 2013 Grand Prize Winner
2015 Asia Smartphone App Contest The Most Creative Award Bronze
EYE Program 2015 10 startup teams
HK ICTAwards 2016 Best Business Bronze Award
HK ICTAwards 2016 Outstanding SME Award
Handcrafter
icingtons.boutir.com
“ICINGTONS uses Boutir’s platform to sell handcrafting tools, they can finish their entire process on one device, from taking picture of the product, editing photo to uploading the products.”

Clare, Sugar art
for decorative toppers
Handcrafter uses tablet to
manage online selling platform
The graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Clare, after working in an Australian wholesale cupcake shop, returned to Hong Kong. She realized that Hong Kong lacks the supply of decorative toppings, so she set up her business with sugar art and founded ICINGTONS. They insist in using non-toxic materials and 100% handmade. The motto has been drawing attention of customers across the globe. Some supportive customers urge Team ICINGTONS to provide an online platform, so that they could view ICINGTONS creations at ease. Clare, the founder of ICINGTONS told that sometimes the orders are overwhelmed and the team is too busy to manage various online platforms. Now ICINGTONS adopts Boutir, which allows them to set up an online shop and provide Paypal payment gateway with her iPad. They could avoid the complicated procedures with other platforms and save a lot of time.
Meeting the increasing demand of handcraft tools in Hong Kong
“DIY handcrafting is getting more and more popular in the city, so we start to import some tools for our customers to start creating their sugar art piece. It’s very easy to use, even beginners could manage to make it.”
ICINGTONS uses Boutir’s platform to sell handcrafting tools, they can finish their entire process on one device, from taking picture of the product, editing photo to uploading the products. This makes operating an online shop very easy.
About ICINGTONS
ICINGTONS uses non-toxic materials (fondant) to handcraft decorative toppers for cakes, cupcakes and all occasions or standalone display. Other than their fabulous design collection, they also custom make for clients. They work very closely with their customers on drafting, production and perfecting the product. ICINGTONS also handle delivery on their own instead of using delivery service of logistics company, to make sure their customers knows how to take care of the little ones.

Midoti

Jewels and fashion accessory
midoti.boutir.com
“It’s time-saving! The mobile app allows me to make use of my commuting trips to manage transactions.”

Sharon,
Fashion accessory designer
Advertising Professional takes
new challenge in fashion accessory design
Some professionals look for a change in career and take new challenge in their life, so does Sharon who used to head a team in 4As Advertising Agency. Sharon’s new business venture was inspired by her new life story regards the case of an unmatched choice of necklace to attend her best friend’s wedding as a bridesmaid of honor. This is how she started to think about making her own jewels and fashion accessory. Later she quitted her ful time job and starts her own business in design & craft and founder her first designer brand Midoti in 2014.
Operates online store to catch up the market trend
The marketer noticed that people love to do online shopping during their break time in office and understands convenience is a crucial for success. Midoti explores enthusiastically online sales channel to fit in people’s buying behavior. “Solely depends on our social network and people we meet at physical store and market isn’t enough, we need an online platform to reach out other business opportunities.”
Sharon says. “Internet is like an ocean. We hope Boutir could provide us some navigation, to approach the international market.” In a few touch, sellers can build an online shop with Paypal payment gateway on Boutir. The team commits to provide user-friendly search engine optimization (SEO) service and bring strategic online advertising services.
Team up online payment with offline transaction
As craft fair is trending in the city, Midoti joins different markets to showcase their brand concept and get first hand feedback from customers. They face problems with some items sold out or customers run out of cash. “Now our customers can pay with credit card or Paypal on mobile, so that they buy our product at instant.” Whenever something is out of stock, customers could make pre-order on Boutir, the system would organize orders and payment systematically, auto-generated receipt will be sent to your customers by email. “It’s time-saving! The mobile app allows me to make use of my commuting trips to manage transactions.” the founder of Midoti comments.
About Midoti
Midoti team designs & creates unusual, unique & hard-to-find handmade accessories. Not only they create and design handmade product, but the team also aim to connect meaningful things, people & events. Some of the Midoti products used upcycled/ eco-friendly materials. Midoti also provides job opportunities for the low-income lady workers/ sheltered workshops to responsible on parts of production. 10% of their profit goes to NGOs such as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).